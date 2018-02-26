Prince Harry is starting off his week by doing some more good!

E! News has learned the royal family member attended a roundtable discussion with organizations and young people working in the field of youth violence in the U.K.

"This afternoon's visit was an opportunity for Prince Harry to continue to learn more about the important work being carried out by organizations working to support young people in areas affected by youth violence," a Kensington Palace aide shared with E! News. "This follows a recent visit to Reprezent in Brixton and is an issue he has worked on with partners from the Royal Foundation in Nottingham and which will continue to be an area he will focus on in his official work."

During the engagement, Prince Harry chatted with a number of young leaders including Jamal Khan who tweeted a photo with the Prince.