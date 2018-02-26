Ava DuVernay is sharing her "favorite" thing about her friendship with Oprah Winfrey.

The A Wrinkle in Time director sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News' Sibley Scoles and dished about introducing her pal Oprah to "normal" things, like GIFs and Auntie Anne's Pretzels.

"One day I came in and I was like, 'This pretzel is so good,'" Ava recalled telling Oprah. "She's like, 'Oh my God this pretzel is incredible! What chef? What bakery?"

Ava then shared with Oprah that the pretzels are called Auntie Anne's Pretzels and that you can get them at the mall or while at the airport.