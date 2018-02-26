Stacey Dash Is Running for Congress in California

Stacey Dash is running for Congress.

The Clueless actress filed paperwork on Monday to run for Congress in California's 44th Congressional District. In the filing, Dash states her intent to run as a republican and lists her campaign website, dashtodc.com.

Dash is seeking to challenge Rep. Nanette Barragán, a democrat who currently holds the district seat. The district includes parts of South Los Angeles as well as the Los Angeles Harbor region.

The actress and political commentator tweeted about possibly running for political office in early February. "A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?" Dash tweeted on February 9.