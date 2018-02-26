Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo of Chicago West

There she is!

A little more than a month after Kim Kardashianand Kanye West welcomed Chicago Westinto the world, the newborn baby finally made her debut on Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Monday with a sweet photo of the mommy-daughter pair decked out with a pink-hued teddy bear filter.

"Baby Chicago," Kim captioned the selfie, which appears to have been taken before dying her platinum blond locks a bright pink color.

Fans caught their first glimpse of Chi when she made an appearance in the video Kylie Jenner shared when announcing the birth of her own daughter, Stormi Webster. Since then, Kim has shared updates on life at home with baby No. 3, most recently opening the doors to Chicago's nursery.