Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo of Chicago West

Rest assured little Chi is living lavishly in a room decked out with items including a vintage crib estimated at $75,000, and other products recycled from North West and Saint West's infancies.

And speaking of Chicago's older sister and brother, Kim recently revealed which sibling her daughter is taking after. The E! reality star described Chi as the "sweetest," adding on Twitter, "Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!"

Meanwhile, Kylie is also fawning over her own little girl, sharing a video of Stormi's feet on Snapchat over the weekend. It marked the first time the 20-year-old and Travis Scott's daughter appeared on the social media platform, with her proud mom cooing, "Mommy's cute little toes."