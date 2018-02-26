Nick Pendergrast is officially a dad!

E! News can confirm the Married at First Sight alum and his girlfriend Heather Yerrid welcomed twins—a baby boy named Logan Joseph and a girl named Layla Rae.

While the twins arrived on December 10—or two months before their due date—the couple is happy to confirm both of their kids are doing great. And yes, they are already showing off unique personalities.

"Layla is our sleeping beauty. She looks so peaceful when she sleeps but when she wakes, the neighbors down the street know! We call her birdie because with vocals like hers, we know she is going to be one heck of a singer one day," the couple shared with E! News exclusively. "Or at least that's what we tell ourselves at 3 a.m. She has the biggest eyes. Even now when she looks at you it's like she is seeing Into your soul."

"Logan is so aware and curious. At 2 weeks old, he was already making facial expressions for us and the camera!" the pair added. "He is always awake and watching. He even sleeps with one eye open. He is a patient and peaceful little guy."