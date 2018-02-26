Courtesy of Nick Pendergrast
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 1:44 PM
Courtesy of Nick Pendergrast
Nick Pendergrast is officially a dad!
E! News can confirm the Married at First Sight alum and his girlfriend Heather Yerrid welcomed twins—a baby boy named Logan Joseph and a girl named Layla Rae.
While the twins arrived on December 10—or two months before their due date—the couple is happy to confirm both of their kids are doing great. And yes, they are already showing off unique personalities.
"Layla is our sleeping beauty. She looks so peaceful when she sleeps but when she wakes, the neighbors down the street know! We call her birdie because with vocals like hers, we know she is going to be one heck of a singer one day," the couple shared with E! News exclusively. "Or at least that's what we tell ourselves at 3 a.m. She has the biggest eyes. Even now when she looks at you it's like she is seeing Into your soul."
"Logan is so aware and curious. At 2 weeks old, he was already making facial expressions for us and the camera!" the pair added. "He is always awake and watching. He even sleeps with one eye open. He is a patient and peaceful little guy."
Pamela Gammon Photography
Followers of the couple were eagerly waiting for Nick and Heather to share their baby news. Ultimately, both parties wanted to wait a bit before making the big announcement.
"The birth of our twins was something we chose not to share with everyone until they came home from the NICU happy and healthy. I appreciate my friends and family for supporting me through this experience," Nick shared with his followers.
Nick added to E! News, "Having preemies is a whole different ballgame. There are restrictions and developmental issues that continuously keep Heather and I on our toes. It's a full-time job keeping up with them, but every coo, smile and grunt make it easy to do. Being a father has been eye opening. When you realize two little people depend and need you for everything, it is a lot at first. I can be a perfectionist so taking care of Layla and Logan challenges me every day to let go of that and just do my best. I had to learn and am still learning, that some days, if the only thing I did that day is breathe, that's ok. I can honestly say, I never thought I could love something as much as I love our babies. Now I get it, I get what real life is about."
Back in July of 2017, the couple first announced on social media that they were expecting twins. At the time, both Nick and Heather expressed what a gift their children would be.
Courtesy of Nick Pendergrast
"I was told I would not be able to have kids. Needless to say these #twins are a gift from God & we're elated," Heather shared on Twitter. Nick added on Instagram, "It's nothing short of a blessing when a woman is told she can't have kids and then becomes pregnant with #twins. It's still early but we are so excited we couldn't hide it any longer. Sometimes the most difficult roads lead us to our greatest joy!"
In just a matter of weeks, Heather has experienced just how much children change your life immediately.
"Motherhood is the ultimate test of will and I am only 2 months into it. You get to see how patient, empathetic, organized and strong you are all at the same time. I've led so many teams and sat in board rooms having heated debates with some pretty tough executives, I thought that was hard. Being a mother trumps it all," she shared with E! News. "Before Layla and Logan a part of me lost the motivation to work hard. They have reminded me why I wake up everyday to serve others. I am inspired more than ever to help people find the joy in their life."
Nick appeared on season four of Lifetime's hit series where he married Sonia Granados. While their relationship didn't work out, it's safe to say Nick ultimately found his happily ever after with Heather.
Congratulations to the couple on their family news!
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.
People was first to report the twin's arrival.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!