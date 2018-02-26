Married at First Sight's Nick Pendergrast and Heather Yerrid Welcomed Twins 2 Months Early

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 1:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Pendergrast, Heather Yerrid

Courtesy of Nick Pendergrast

Nick Pendergrast is officially a dad!

E! News can confirm the Married at First Sight alum and his girlfriend Heather Yerrid welcomed twins—a baby boy named Logan Joseph and a girl named Layla Rae.

While the twins arrived on December 10—or two months before their due date—the couple is happy to confirm both of their kids are doing great. And yes, they are already showing off unique personalities. 

"Layla is our sleeping beauty. She looks so peaceful when she sleeps but when she wakes, the neighbors down the street know! We call her birdie because with vocals like hers, we know she is going to be one heck of a singer one day," the couple shared with E! News exclusively. "Or at least that's what we tell ourselves at 3 a.m. She has the biggest eyes. Even now when she looks at you it's like she is seeing Into your soul."

"Logan is so aware and curious. At 2 weeks old, he was already making facial expressions for us and the camera!" the pair added. "He is always awake and watching. He even sleeps with one eye open. He is a patient and peaceful little guy."

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Heather Yerrid

Pamela Gammon Photography

Followers of the couple were eagerly waiting for Nick and Heather to share their baby news. Ultimately, both parties wanted to wait a bit before making the big announcement.

"The birth of our twins was something we chose not to share with everyone until they came home from the NICU happy and healthy. I appreciate my friends and family for supporting me through this experience," Nick shared with his followers. 

Nick added to E! News, "Having preemies is a whole different ballgame. There are restrictions and developmental issues that continuously keep Heather and I on our toes. It's a full-time job keeping up with them, but every coo, smile and grunt make it easy to do. Being a father has been eye opening. When you realize two little people depend and need you for everything, it is a lot at first. I can be a perfectionist so taking care of Layla and Logan challenges me every day to let go of that and just do my best. I had to learn and am still learning, that some days, if the only thing I did that day is breathe, that's ok. I can honestly say, I never thought I could love something as much as I love our babies. Now I get it, I get what real life is about."

Back in July of 2017, the couple first announced on social media that they were expecting twins. At the time, both Nick and Heather expressed what a gift their children would be. 

Photos

Celebrity Parents With Twins

Nick Pendergrast, Heather Yerrid

Courtesy of Nick Pendergrast

"I was told I would not be able to have kids. Needless to say these #twins are a gift from God & we're elated," Heather shared on Twitter. Nick added on Instagram, "It's nothing short of a blessing when a woman is told she can't have kids and then becomes pregnant with #twins. It's still early but we are so excited we couldn't hide it any longer. Sometimes the most difficult roads lead us to our greatest joy!"

In just a matter of weeks, Heather has experienced just how much children change your life immediately. 

"Motherhood is the ultimate test of will and I am only 2 months into it. You get to see how patient, empathetic, organized and strong you are all at the same time. I've led so many teams and sat in board rooms having heated debates with some pretty tough executives, I thought that was hard. Being a mother trumps it all," she shared with E! News. "Before Layla and Logan a part of me lost the motivation to work hard. They have reminded me why I wake up everyday to serve others. I am inspired more than ever to help people find the joy in their life."

Nick appeared on season four of Lifetime's hit series where he married Sonia Granados. While their relationship didn't work out, it's safe to say Nick ultimately found his happily ever after with Heather.

Congratulations to the couple on their family news!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.

People was first to report the twin's arrival. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Pregnancies , Couples , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo of Chicago West

Kylie Jenner Receives $1.5 Million Push Present

Joy-Anna Duggar, Baby Gideon, Son,

Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Austin Forsyth

Khloe Kardashian, Ellen

Khloe Kardashian Finds Out the Sex of Her Baby on the KUWTK Season Finale: "I'm Shocked!"

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians 1418

See the Moment Khloe Kardashian Found Out Her Pregnancy Was Leaked to the Press on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Coos Over Baby Stormi in New Snapchat Video

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -