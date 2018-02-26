Instagram
Nick Pendergrast is officially a dad!
E! News can confirm the Married at First Sight alum and his girlfriend Heather Yerrid welcomed twins—a baby boy named Logan Joseph and a girl named Layla Rae.
While the twins arrived on December 10—or two months before their due date—the couple is happy to confirm both of their kids are doing great.
"We are in awe with the twins. This entire experience has been surreal," the couple said in a statement to People. "If you would have asked either of us if this is what we thought life would look like in a year, we would have laughed."
Nick also took to Instagram and shared photos of the twins with a heartfelt message on his journey to fatherhood.
"The birth of our twins was something we chose not to share with everyone until they came home from the NICU happy and healthy. I appreciate my friends and family for supporting me through this experience," he shared with his followers. "Our beautiful twins, Layla Rae and Logan Joseph arrived on December 10th and we couldn't be more tired."
Both Heather and Nick revealed to People that they spent Christmas and the New Year in the hospital with their newborns. Today, however, they are back home and settling into life as a family of four.
Back in July of 2017, the couple first announced on social media that they were expecting twins.
"I was told I would not be able to have kids. Needless to say these #twins are a gift from God & we're elated," Heather shared on Twitter. Nick added on Instagram, "It's nothing short of a blessing when a woman is told she can't have kids and then becomes pregnant with #twins. It's still early but we are so excited we couldn't hide it any longer. Sometimes the most difficult roads lead us to our greatest joy!"
Nick appeared on season four of Lifetime's hit series where he married Sonia Granados. While their relationship didn't work out, it's safe to say Nick ultimately found his happily ever after with Heather.
Congratulations to the couple on their family news!
Married at First Sight airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.