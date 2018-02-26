by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 1:49 PM
Kim Kardashain and Kanye West are all about rocking neutrals these days—and so is their baby girl, Chicago West, whose nursery appears to be totally on brand for the Kardashian-Wests.
The proud parents have been smitten with their bundle of love ever since they welcomed her into the world via surrogate on Jan. 15.
On Monday, Kim took to her app to let the world in on some items in her third child's room, which is chock full of pricey new (to her) vintage finds, as well as reused items from North West and Saint West's nurseries.
The mother of three wrote, "I wanted to keep all the décor in neutral colors."
Kim also said she wanted to mix and match the old with the new: "I love having functional pieces, like a glider, mixed in with really unique pieces, like a vintage Royère bed."
While she doesn't show which Jean Royère bed she purchased for her baby girl, a vintage bed designed by the French furniture designer, whose work is loved by celebs like Ellen DeGeneres andReese Witherspoon, can be found priced at $75,000 and $85,000.
In addition to the sure-to-expensive bed, Kim says she was frugal in recycling some major items.
The proud mom wrote, "I also ended up using the same crib, dresser and rug that I used for North and Saint!"
Take a look at the other lavish items in Chicago's nursery...
The Lucite crib is the "first 100 percent recyclable, non-toxic acrylic crib on the market." The item is described as combining "utility, purity and understated beauty."
The item is handcrafted and laser-etched with a unique limited edition number. It will run you $4900.
According to the item's description, the Jenny Walker bassinet (priced at $1900) was "inspired by Daddy’s bespoke suiting and constructed with natural wood material."
The menswear-inspired bassinet "has combined Holland & Sherry’s wool tweed with smooth leather on the bottom. Designed to be repurposed as a storage container, there will always be a place in your home for this beautiful vessel."
The $575 Cloud Rocker, by Maison Deux, has a "design that reflects a sense of playfulness, this new generation of rocking horses for design lovers has been created using natural materials that last for generations. The use of solid French oak and a beautiful 100% grey wool by Kvadrat, gives the rocker a more mature presence."
Article continues below
Monte's ergonomic Como Glider in oatmeal Italian wool and walnut is priced at $1,495 and features an "exceptionally smooth gliding motion."
The item is described as "soft and sumptuous" and something that, "You’ll sink right into for rest and relaxation."
The Como Ottoman in oatmeal Italian wool and walnut by Monte is priced at $585. The 30-pound item says it's "handcrafted and made in Canada."
The Calvin Klein Moritz Matterhorn Genuine Shearling Area runs from $1,599–$5,399, depending on the size. The item is described as a "luxe area rug cut from plush, genuine Tibetan shearling and backed in ultrasuede for an accent piece that's both lavishly comfortable and simply stylish."
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!