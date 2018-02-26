Sofia Richie's Travel Essential Keeps Her From Breaking Out

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 11:06 AM
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Between the recycled air on the plane and stresses of traveling, getting to your romantic getaway or girls trip can get in the way of glowing skin.
Sofia Richie, a model with a near-perfect complexion and plenty of foreign trips with Scott Disick under her belt, has a solution.
"I fly with grape seed oil on my skin," she told E! News. "I would break out really bad."
The 19-year-old star revealed that after working years in the industry, applying this facial oil is the best beauty hack that she's learned from the pros. Although she didn't reveal the source, grape seed oil has built a solid reputation for its abundance of vitamin E and antioxidants. And, since it's lighter than jojoba and coconut oils, it works well for oily skin.
With her travel advice, you can either purchase 100% grape seed oil (like this one from SheaMoisture), or you can opt for a grape seed oil-based product, like Tracee Ellis Ross' favorite, Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum, or the Divine Oil from Caudalie.
"It's the only thing that keeps my skin hydrated and doesn't break me out" she told us.
In addition to this must-have, Lionel Richie's daughter revealed another product that she can't be without: rose water.
"I use a rose water spray that I carry in my purse," she said before sharing all of her beauty must-haves.
Either way, if it will give you the glowing skin you need for that epic beach photo, it's worth a shot. Right?
Additional reporting by Amanda Williams
RELATED ARTICLE: Sofia Richie Uses This $4 Lip Balm Under Her Eyes
RELATED ARTICLE: Kelly Rowland's Skin-Care Expert Reveals the Solution to Dry Skin
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!