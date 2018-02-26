All the Ways Carrie Underwood Has Hidden Her Face Since Her Fall

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 1:08 PM

Carrie Underwood has been keeping her face hidden as she recovers from the "hard fall" she suffered in November 2017.

"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," her rep said in a statement to E! News at the time. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."

The Grammy winner then sent out a tweet to her fans, letting everyone know she had surgery on her wrist and was recovering. She would later tell her fan club that she needed more than 40 stitches on her face after the fall.

Carrie Underwood Enlists Her Son's Help for Latest Workout After Fall

Though reality star Adrienne Gang did get a photo with the singer in December, Underwood has been mostly keeping a low-profile and posting photos with her face hidden.

In a photo posted on December 27, Carrie covered her face with a scarf. "When in 5 degree weather, wrap your @caliabycarrie scarf around your neck and face...you keep warm AND look like an awesome winter snow ninja! #WinWin #StayThePath #LetItSnow #BabyItsColdOutside," she captioned the Instagram post.

On February 10, Underwood posted a pic of herself working out with the help of her son, Isaiah. In the photo, the country star's face is turned away from the camera.

Then this past Friday, the star shared a picture of herself with husband Mike Fisher in support of the End It Movement. The photo shows the End It Movement red X on Fisher's hand and an X covering Underwood's mouth and most of her face, making it hard to tell if she has any scars.

This pic comes shortly after Fisher shut down rumors of a split on Instagram. The hockey player recently told a fan that he and Underwood have "never been better."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

