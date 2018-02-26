Heather Locklearhad run for president in the 1990s, she would have been Babe-raham Lincoln.

The '00s, however, have been a little tougher for the actress, who ruled the police beat, the big hair and the boardroom on classic soapy series such as T.J. Hooker, Dynasty and Melrose Place. Aside from popping up regularly in Aaron Spelling productions, Locklear was a modern-day pin-up icon, worshiped in Wayne's World (she subsequently made a cameo in the sequel) and considered just the spark a show needed to keep the rest of the cast on its toes.

While her conniving advertising exec Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place was considered a "bad girl" upon arrival, a nemesis for Courtney Thorne-Smith's nice-girl Alison, nowadays the take-no-prisoners Amanda would be treated more as an anti-hero, applauded for always going after what she wanted.

Off-screen, meanwhile, Locklear wasn't exactly a wallflower.