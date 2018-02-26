Why Kim Kardashian Dyed Her Hair Pink

What made Kim Kardashian want to dye her hair pink? Apparently, it's been on her mind for a while.

The 37-year-old reality star shared the motivations behind her new 'do in a post via her app.

"Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained."[Hairstylist] Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it! Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!"

It looks like Kim's family members are fans of her new look, too.

"North absolutely loves it!" Kim wrote. "She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it's fun to mix things up."