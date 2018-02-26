Why Kim Kardashian Dyed Her Hair Pink

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 8:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian

Jun Sato/GC Images

What made Kim Kardashian want to dye her hair pink? Apparently, it's been on her mind for a while.

The 37-year-old reality star shared the motivations behind her new 'do in a post via her app

"Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained."[Hairstylist] Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it! Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!"

It looks like Kim's family members are fans of her new look, too.

"North absolutely loves it!" Kim wrote. "She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it's fun to mix things up."

Kim Kardashian Debuts Pink Hair After Saying She's Over Being Blonde

Kim Kardashian, Pink Hair

Instagram

When it came to choosing the right hue, Appleton picked a shade that complemented Kim's skin tone.

"There are so many types of pinks to try, so it's important that you work with a pink that suits your coloring and makeup to get the right look!" he wrote. "I didn't want to re-bleach her hair, as I want to keep the condition strong—so, the roots worked perfectly!"

But don't get used to Kim's look for too long. Even though she said she loves her hair, Kim also revealed it "might only last a week or two."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kim Kardashian , Hair , Beauty
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ross Mathews, Celebrity Big Brother

Marissa Jaret Winokur Sounds Off on Her Celebrity Big Brother Win and "Embarrassing" Her Super-Fan Son

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Calls Question About Donald Trump's Alleged Sexual Misconduct "Inappropriate"

Angela Bassett, American Black Film Festival Honors

Tiffany Haddish, Angela Bassett and More Stars Attend American Black Film Festival Honors: See the Red Carpet Fashion

Justin Theroux Breaks Silence After Jennifer Aniston Split

J Balvin, Ahora

Watch J Balvin's New Music Video "Ahora"

Brant Daugherty, Kim Hidalgo, Engagement

Pretty Little Liars' Brant Daugherty Is Engaged to Kimberly Hidalgo

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -