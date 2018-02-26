BREAKING!

Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence, Assaulting a Police Officer

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 7:00 AM

Heather Locklear, Mug Shot

Ventura County Sheriff

Heather Locklear has been arrested for felony domestic violence, E! News confirms.

The incident occurred Sunday night. Deputies responded to a home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., at 10:27 p.m. after Locklear's brother called to say the actress and her boyfriend had been fighting. Police observed that her boyfriend had a visible mark, and when officers tried to put her in custody, she "became combative, flailing, kicking and struck three deputies," TMZ said. As a result, she was also arrested on three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

The actress was then handcuffed and taken to the hospital for evaluation. She was booked at 1:03 a.m. Monday and released at 5:48 a.m. after posting bail. A court date is set for March 13.

E! News has reached out to Locklear's rep and the police department for additional comment.

This wasn't the actress' first brush with law enforcement officials, of course.

Locklear was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence. The actress pleaded no contest to reckless driving, and the district attorney dismissed her DUI charges. She was sentenced to three years of informal probation, paid a $700 fine and took a driver safety class.

