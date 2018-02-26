Kevin Smith Suffers a "Massive" Heart Attack at Age 47

Kevin Smith is on the mend.

The filmmaker has suffered a "massive heart attack," tweeting a photo from his hospital bed just after midnight Monday. Smith was filming a stand-up special, Kevin Smith Live!, at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, Calif., Sunday; the shows were scheduled at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. "After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka 'the Widow-Maker'). If I hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would've died tonight," he tweeted. "But for now, I'm still above ground!" Smith, who is married and has an 18-year-old daughter, shared additional details on Facebook.

"I was trying to do a killer standup special this evening but I might've gone too far. After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn't seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life at the #glendale hospital told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (also known as 'the Widow-Maker' because when it goes, you're a goner). If I hadn't canceled the second show to go to the hospital, the Doc said I would've died tonight," he wrote. "For now, I'm still above ground! But this is what I learned about myself during this crisis: death was always the thing I was most terrified of in life. When the time came, I never imagined I'd ever be able to die with dignity - I assumed I'd die screaming, like my Dad (who lost his life to a massive heart attack). But even as they cut into my groin to slip a stent into the lethal Widow-Maker, I was filled with a sense of calm. I've had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am. I've had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad.

"But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content. Yes, I'd miss life as it moved on without me - and I was bummed we weren't gonna get to make #jayandsilentbobreboot before I shuffled loose the mortal coil. But generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it. I've gotten to do so many cool things and I've had so many adventures - how could I be shitty about finally paying the tab. But the good folks at the Glendale hospital had other plans and the expertise to mend me. Total strangers saved my life tonight (as well as my friends @jordanmonsanto & @iamemilydawn, who called the ambulance)," he continued. "This is all a part of my mythology now and I'm sure I'll be facing some lifestyle changes (maybe it's time to go Vegan)."