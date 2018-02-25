by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 7:08 PM
Breaking news: Arie Luyendyk Jr. is funny.
OK, so if you've been watching his season at The Bachelor you might be questioning our sanity and/or definition of funny. But trust us, the ABC hit franchise's current leading man has a sense of humor, and he showed it off on Twitter during Sunday's airing of his season's Women Tell All taping.
He made snarky comments on Krystal Nielson (she who infamously called him "needled--k" in never-aired-until-now footage), as well as made self-deprecating comments about his less-than-amazing conversations this season. Here are some highlights from his live-tweet during the east coast airing.
He's been biting his tongue about Krystal all season long!
He made fun of his inability to form complete sentences during his season!
LOOK EVERYONE I CAN SPEAK IN FULL SENTENCES, INCREDIBLE! #WomenTellAll— Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) February 26, 2018
He was sincere when he needed to be!
Seinne you?re the definition of class. You will absolutely find your fairytale story, I?m sure of it.— Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) February 26, 2018
He made fun of the franchise's former contestants obsession with Instagram spon-con!
I need one of those ?found? t-shirts... anyone have a promo code? #WomenTellAll #TheBachelor— Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) February 26, 2018
He could laugh at his Kissing Bandit nickname!
Way to blow my cover Meg https://t.co/6PBa5t0oWC— Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) February 26, 2018
He knows what the night is really about!
Bachelor in Paradise auditions wait I mean ?Women Tell All?. ? Tune in tonight, good old fashioned drama. #TheBachelor #Kristaaaaaaaaal #Glamshame #Bloopers #MissingKids #YouKnowWhatYouDid pic.twitter.com/eOGGd6Z2Zo— Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) February 25, 2018
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
