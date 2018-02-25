by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 6:40 PM
Jinkies! It's a party!
What would super couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani do for a Scooby Snack? Throw an epic Scooby-Doo-themed fourth birthday bash for Gwen's youngest son, Apollo Rossdale—that's what!
The rocker mom and her country boy got all gussied up in Daphne Blake and Shaggy Rogers costumes on Sunday to get in character for the kiddo's epic birthday bash, complete with bouncy house, a puppet show, and plenty of Scooby-tastic fun.
Gwen, who is also mom to 11-year-old Kingston and 9-year-old Zuma, took to Instagram to share a plethora of photos from the afternoon event.
The hands-on star seemed to enjoy playing dress up in the iconic purple dress, green scarf and red wig from the beloved cartoon, which has been running since 1969.
Meanwhile, her boyfriend of over two years certainly played his part as the goofy hippie, who is always hot on the trail of trouble (and, of course, Scooby Snacks).
Take a look at how Gwen and Blake helped the 4-year-old and his friends celebrate his big day!
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got into character as Daphne and Shaggy from the beloved cartoon Scooby-Doo.
Much to Blake Shelton's delight, Scooby-Doo even made an appearance!
The birthday boy was treated to a puppet show via performers at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.
Apollo was all gussied up as Scooby-Doo at his Scooby-Doo-themed birthday party on Sunday.
Gwen was all about showing off her red wig and colorful ensemble at the soiree.
The hands-on mom was wild about dressing up as Daphne at the fourth birthday party.
Looking like the little rocker her is, her oldest son Kingston was looking super cool at his little brothers's fourth birthday bash.
