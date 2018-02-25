Five celebrities left. One $250,000 prize.

Celebrity Big Brother, CBS' first celeb edition of their hit reality show, came to an end on Sunday night, bringing this weirdly wonderful two-week experiment to an end.

Left in the competition? Marisa Jaret Winokur, Ross Mathews, Ariadna Gutierrez, Mark McGrath, and, of course, Omarosa Manigault-Newman. But only one celebrity could survive eviction and be crowned the champion, while another competitor was voted as America's Favorite Houseguest by viewers.

Without further ado, the winner of the first-ever Celebrity Big Brother was...Marissa! She beat out BFF Ross (who still got to take home $50,000) in the finals, after Omarosa, Ariadna and Mark were sent home during the two-hour's final three competitions.