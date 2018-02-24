Hugh Grant Mourns Death of Notting Hill Co-Star Emma Chambers

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 2:14 PM

Hugh Grant, Emma Chambers

WireImage/Getty Images

Following the news that his Notting Hill co-star Emma Chambers had died at the age of 53, Hugh Grant took to Twitter to express his sadness over the loss.

On Saturday morning, the British actor wrote, "Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news."

Chambers' agent John Grant said in a statement to The Guardian on Saturday, "We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers. Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many and we be greatly missed."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Hugh Grant, Emma Chambers

Working Title FIlms

Hugh Grant, Emma Chambers

Working Title FIlms

Chambers was best known in the States for her role starring opposite Julia Roberts and Grant in the 1999 romantic comedy about an English travel book shoppe owner who falls in love with an American movie star. In the film, Chambers starred as Grant's quirky sister Honey.

Chambers was also known in England for starring as Alice in the television program The Vicar of Dibley.

Her co-star in the show Dawn French also tweeted, "I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot."

Chambers is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ian Dunn.

