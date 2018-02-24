Kim Kardashian Reveals Who Baby Chicago West Looks Like

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 2:07 PM
Kim Kardashian says her baby girl Chicago West looks a "tiny bit" like her big sister North West and brother Saint West.
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West welcomed their daughter, nicknamed Chi, via surrogate five weeks ago and revealed her name publicly days after she was born.
When a fan asked Kim on Saturday, "How is Chi doing," the reality star replied. "The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!"
The family had given fans the first and only official glimpse so far of baby Chicago in Kim's 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner's baby reveal video, which was posted earlier this month.
Kylie is seen holding Chicago, who is seen up close from the side and also shows her face from a short distance away, as Kim looks on. Kylie tell her, "She's so little."
In the montage of clips, which has been viewed more than 59 million times, Kylie, who had kept away from the spotlight for months, confirms that she was pregnant with her and Travis Scott's first child. She documents her journey and shows a peek of her giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster.
Kylie also revealed the baby news via a photo of the child, whose face is partially shown but is not in focus.
"She looks just like me when I was a baby," Kylie said on Twitter this week.
Kim has yet to share a photo of Chicago on social media.
Kanye had shared the first pic of a then-2-month-old North on mother-in-law Kris Jenner's talk show in 2013. Kim had shared the first photo of baby Saint, also 2 months old at the time, on her app and website in 2016.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!