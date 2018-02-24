Did Chrissy Teigen—and almost everybody else's invitation to Emily Ratajkowski's wedding get lost in the mail?

While there were almost no guests who witnessed her and actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard's surprise union, the pregnant Lip Sync Battle star and fellow model jokes she is angry she wasn't invited.

"I'm oddly mad I wasn't invited to @emrata's wedding even though we barely speak..." she tweeted on Friday. "Like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some."

"@emrata ALSO, CONGRATS!!" she added, with a slew of fire emojis.

Ratajkowski, who is known for posting racy photos of herself on social media and often triggers such responses, and Teigen have occasionally hung out together.

Ratajkowski wed Bear-McClard at a New York courthouse earlier that day. Only Internet personality The Fat Jewish is known to have attended the ceremony.