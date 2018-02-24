Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Enjoy Date Night as She Introduces 2nd Puppy

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 1:52 PM

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick enjoyed another date night on Friday, while she is also feeling extra love at home from not one but two new family members.

The 19-year-old model posted on her Instagram Stories feed videos and photos of her new puppies, a dapple dachshund and a cream longhaired dachshund (often dubbed "wiener dogs"), playing near a dog crate. Later in the day, she and Scott, 34, were photographed dressed casually while leaving the Shibuya sushi restaurant in Calabasas.

Sofia had introduced her dapple dachshund pup on social media last week, writing, "Our newest family member." She told People at the at the launch of Issey Miyake fragrances L'Eau d'Issey Nectar and L'Eau Majeure d'Issey at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday that the dog was a gift from Scott.

"He wanted the dog for a while, but he ended up surprising me with it," she said. 

"Her name's Hershela," she added. "My boyfriend named her...I kind of just ran with it. It made me laugh. I liked Hershey and he liked Hershela, so it was like a middle ground."

Sofia introduced "baby #2" on Friday.

Sofia and Scott have been dating for several months. Their romance is the longest he has had since Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children, broke up with him in July 2015.

When asked what makes their relationship special, Sofia told E! News at the fragrance launch event on Thursday, "I just think he's the male version of me. Our humor. We have very similar humor."

Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian had last week posted on social media a video of her snuggling a puppy identical to Hershela. She later explained that it was "Scott and [daughter] Penelope's dog."

