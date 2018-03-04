Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

AMPAS
Hollywood's biggest night is finally here!
The 2018 Oscars are already in full swing with A-listers galore taking to the glamorous red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in the City of Angels.
Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage as the evening's lovable host for the second time in a row after last year's major success—especially when it came to that last-minute Best Picture snafu.
But let's not dwell in the past, shall we? Instead, let's focus on this year's biggest nominees and the films they're being honored for.
The Shape of Water is currently leading the way with a whopping 13 nominations, while Dunkirk follows behind with eight. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri garnered an impressive seven nominations, while Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour aren't too far behind.
And between Margot Robbie, last year's winner for Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot and Lin-Manuel Miranda slated to present during tonight's ceremony—just to name a few—there's no denying that the star power will be in full swing during the telecast.
So without further ado, let's have a look at tonight's big winners:
Best Picture
Call Me by Your Name, Emilie Georges Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito and Peter Spears
Darkest Hour, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas
Get Out, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick and Jordan Peele
Lady Bird Eli Bush, Evelyn O'Neill and Scott Rudin
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison, Daniel Lupi and JoAnne Sellar
The Post, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Amy Pascal and Steven Spielberg
WINNER: The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby, Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito
The Breadwinner, Anthony Leo and Nora Twomey
WINNER: Coco, Darla K. Anderson and Lee Unkrich
Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Ivan Mactaggart and Hugh Welchman
Best Foreign Language Film
WINNER: A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Best Directing
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank, Michael Green and James Mangold, Logan
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Dee Rees and Virgil Williams, Mudbound
Best Original Screenplay
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
WINNER: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Song
"Mighty River," Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson, Mudbound
"Mystery of Love," Sufjan Stevens, Call Me by Your Name
WINNER: "Remember Me," Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Coco
"Stand Up for Something," Lonnrie R. Lynn and Diane Warren, Marshall
"This Is Me," Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, The Greatest Showman
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Julie Goldman, Steve James and Mark Mitten
Faces Places, Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda
WINNER: Icarus, Dan Cogan and Bryan Fogel
Last Men in Aleppo, Kareem Abeed, Feras Fayyad and Søren Steen Jespersen
Strong Island, Joslyn Barnes and Yance Ford
Best Documentary Short Subject
Edith + Eddie, Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright
WINNER: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel
Heroin(e), Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon
Knife Skills, Thomas Lennon
Traffic Stop, Kate Davis and David Heilbroner
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis
WINNER: The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau
Best Animated Short Film
WINNER: Dear Basketball, Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane
Garden Party, Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon
Lou, Dave Mullins and Dana Murray
Negative Space, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes, Jan Lachauer and Jakob Schuh
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
WINNER: Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle
Best Film Editing
Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss, Baby Driver
WINNER: Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis and Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth
WINNER: Dunkirk, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier and Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick and Stuart Wilson
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Blade Runner 2049, Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer and John Nelson
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick, Christopher Townsend and Guy Williams,
Kong: Skull Island, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus, Stephen Rosenbaum and Jeff White
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Chris Corbould, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland and Neal Scanlan
War for the Planet of the Apes, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri and Joel Whist
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour
Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul
Arjen Tuiten, Wonder
Best Original Score
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Live Action Short Film
DeKalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk
The Eleven O'Clock, Josh Lawson and Derin Seale
My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.
WINNER: The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton
Watu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Theo Green and Mark Mangini
WINNER: Dunkirk, Alex Gibson and Richard King
The Shape of Water, Nelson Ferreira and Nathan Robitaille
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce and Matthew Wood