Josh Charles and Wife Sophie Flack Expecting Baby No. 2

Sophie Flack, Josh Charles

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Josh Charles is ready to expand his family in 2018!

Thanks to the power of Instagram, fans of The Good Wife star and his wife Sophie Flack learned today that the couple is expecting their second child together.

"Oh by the way..." Sophie shared on Instagram while displaying her baby bump and a cozy black T-shirt that read "I woke up like this."

Close friends of the couple would immediately express their excitement and happiness about the news in the comments section.

In fact, Bobby Cannavale appeared surprised by the news. "WHAAAAA?!!!! @Sophsf," he wrote on social media. "Love you guys!"

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

The couple, who married in September of 2013, is already proud parents to a son. And while both mom and dad try to keep their personal lives private, Sophie's public Instagram has plenty of sweet family memories including a shot where she proudly calls Josh a "DILF."

Fans know Josh for his role opposite Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society. He also played Will Gardner on CBS' long-running series The Good Wife where he received multiple Emmy nominations for his role.

After exiting the show, Josh expressed a desire to pursue other opportunities. "I am really eager to get back on stage and find a play that I really want to do," he explained to Vanity Fair. "I would really love to do a play and I would really love to direct a movie. Now that I have more time my hands I'm going to hold myself to that and be really diligent."

As for Sophie, she is a former New York City ballet dancer who is a freelance writer and editor. She also is the author of the book Bunheads.

Congratulations to the couple on their big family news!  

