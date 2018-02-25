See the Moment Khloe Kardashian Found Out Her Pregnancy Was Leaked to the Press on KUWTK

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 7:00 PM

A little privacy would be nice!   

On this week's episode of Keeping Up With the KardashiansKhloe Kardashian is unfortunately having some issues with her pregnancy. She's dealing with some complications due to medication she was prescribed that has left her in a little bit of pain, while also trying to keep her pregnancy private.

While the discomfort was already stressful enough, she's also had to deal with the news that someone has leaked her pregnancy to TMZ, which she wanted to share on her own terms.

"There's nothing I can do about the article—it is out. But I'm not going to confirm it yet," Khloe shares about her decision to remain private. "Because I'm still waiting to be in a safe spot, and that's my choice to do that, that's my decision. At least, I would think."

Watch

Kourtney Kardashian Considers Freezing Her Eggs

This week, Kourtney Kardashian is trying to figure out whether or not she should freeze her eggs. While she's already a mom to three beautiful children, she wants to keep her options open in case she falls in love and wants to have another child down the road. 

"I don't need a baby to have a baby. I'm saying, if I'm in love and the person wants to have a kid…" Kourtney shares with her sisters. Kris Jenner is definitely on board and encouraged Kourtney to take advantage of the technology available to her so she at least has the option in the future. 

Meanwhile, Kris decides that she should try out an icy blonde wig, to match Kim Kardashian's newly dyed locks. "People have always thought that Kim and I look a lot alike. That's always worked out really well for me, because I get a lot of my inspiration from some of the things Kim does and wears," Kris reveals. "Since the blonde looks so good on her, I don't know, maybe I can pull it off." 

It does look great, until Kim makes a comment that she looks like Miranda Priestly from the movie The Devil Wears Prada, and then all hell breaks loose. 

Kris decides to channel her inner Miranda, which backfires when Kim, Kourtney and Khloe all decide to one up her and dress up as their own versions of Miranda. "My name is Miranda. I'd like to be addressed that way please," Kourtney jokes. 

Luckily for everyone, Kris decides to go back to her normal, brunette self, and all is right in the Kardashian world once again. 

Photos

Why Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Happier Than Ever

Watch the video above for this week's full recap! 

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

