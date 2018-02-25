A little privacy would be nice!

On this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian is unfortunately having some issues with her pregnancy. She's dealing with some complications due to medication she was prescribed that has left her in a little bit of pain, while also trying to keep her pregnancy private.

While the discomfort was already stressful enough, she's also had to deal with the news that someone has leaked her pregnancy to TMZ, which she wanted to share on her own terms.

"There's nothing I can do about the article—it is out. But I'm not going to confirm it yet," Khloe shares about her decision to remain private. "Because I'm still waiting to be in a safe spot, and that's my choice to do that, that's my decision. At least, I would think."