Kim Kardashian and Justin Hartley Had a Hilarious Twitter Exchange About This Is Us

  by
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 5:26 PM

This Is Us may have a new fan!

Kim Kardashian got a bit of advice about which show to binge next on Twitter this week. The E! reality star tweeted out a question asking if anyone has seen the hit NBC show This Is Us, and wanted to know if it was any good. Lucky for us, Justin Hartley had something to say about it. 

"I watch it. I think it's worth a look. If it were me, I would watch it from the beginning. A good time to start if you ask me," Justin tweeted at her. "Not too along in the series, yet enough episodes to binge if you feel. You'll laugh, you'll cry..." Well, there's your answer, Kim! What are the rest of the Kardashians up to these days? 

Watch

Kim Kardashian Sends Valentine's Gifts to Famous Haters

Watch the clip above for all the latest details! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

