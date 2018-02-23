Victoria Beckham Trades Heels for Crutches After Suffering Injury

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 1:41 PM

Victoria Beckham won't be wearing her beloved heels for a while.

The 43-year-old fashion designer and Spice Girls singer posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo of herself sporting crutches, a sneaker and a medical walking boot while walking down a flight of stairs. She also wore a T-shirt that read, "It's a dark but happy place."

"Thank you for all the lovely messages," Victoria wrote. "A small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal."

The wife of David Beckham is known for her love of stilettos and platform shoes, which she happily showcases on social media and at public events.

"I can't concentrate in flats!" she told Glamour in 2008. 

Photos

Photographic Evidence Victoria Beckham Can Do Anything in Heels

But she has occasionally been spotted wearing more comfortable footwear, sometimes due to doctor's orders—she was forced to ditch her beloved heels for a while in 2011 after suffering a slipped disc after the birth of her fourth child, daughter Harper—and sometimes of her own choosing.

People were surprised when she wore flats during New York Fashion Week in 2014 and sported sneakers while walking in the city New York and on the runway of her Fall 2016 show.

"I just can't do heels any more. At least not when I'm working," Victoria told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph that year. "I travel a lot. Clothes have to be simple and comfortable."

TAGS/ Victoria Beckham , Injury And Illness , Top Stories , Apple News
