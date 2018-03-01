Oscars 2018 A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

E! Is on Red Alert for the 2018 Academy Awards

Check out our A-Z guide to the 2018 Oscars below.

Presenters includes past winners such as Emma Stone and Viola Davis , as well as Zendaya and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot .

The 2018 Oscars are just around the corner and E! News has your complete A-Z guide to Hollywood's biggest night, honoring the best in film.





A After-Parties: E! News will bring you behind-the-scenes photos and juicy details on what the stars did at parties held after the Academy Awards.





B Beautiful Looks: Check out our red carpet fashion photo galleries to see the stars showcasing some seriously stunning styles.





C Call Me by Your Name: The movie, starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalemet as lovers, is nominated for four Oscars, including the award for Best Picture.

Article continues below





D Daniel Kaluuya: The actor is nominated for his first Oscar, for his performance in Get Out.





E Emma Stone: The Oscar-winning actress is a presenter.





F F-Bomb: They happen. They've rarely happened at the Oscars, but they happen. Just ask Melissa Leo.

Article continues below





G Greta Gerwig: She is nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for her work on Lady Bird.





H Horror: Jordan Peele's horror film Get Out is nominated for four Oscars, including the award for Best Picture.





I I, Tonya: The film, which depicts Margot Robbie as Olympic ice skater Tonya Harding, is nominated for three Oscars, including the award for Best Picture.

Article continues below





J Jordan Peele and Jimmy Kimmel: The Key & Peele alum is nominated for his first Oscars, for directorial work and original screenplay for his horror film Get Out. Kimmel is hosting the Oscars for the second consecutive year.





K Kumail Nanjiani: The actor and comic, known for his role on Silicon Valley, and his wife Emily V. Gordon are nominated for their first Oscars for their original screenplay for The Big Sick.





L Lady Bird: The coming-of-age film, starring Saoirse Ronan, is nominated for

Article continues below





M Meryl Streep: The actress is nominated for her 21st Oscar for her leading role in The Post. She has won three Academy Awards.





N "No Way": Is what you may say aloud at key moments. Example: This is what your parents likely said when Gandhi beat E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial for Best Picture at the 1982 Oscars.





O Oscar Statuette: He's tall, he's golden and he's very heavy. No joke.

Article continues below





P The Post: Steven Spielberg's political journalism-themed film, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, is nominated for two Oscars—Best Actress for her and Best Picture.





Q Questions: You will likely have many after the show is over. Such as "How on earth did [actor A] beat [actor B]?"





R Red Carpet: Face it, that's the best part of the Oscars.

Article continues below





S Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb: The actor is nominated for his first Oscar, for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He is likely to attend the event with his actress wife, his biggest fan. The two have been among the cutest celebrity couples this award season!





T Timothée Chalamet: Life's just peachy when you get to feast your eyes on this young rising star, who is nominated for his first Oscar for his performance in Call Me By Your Name.





U "Uh Oh": Is what you may say when there's an onscreen gaffe. Remember the La La Land-Moonlight mix-up of 2017.

Article continues below





V Viola Davis: The past Oscar winner is a presenter.





W Wonder Woman: Hollywood's hottest superheroine Gal Gadot is an Oscar presenter





X X-tra: Celebs have certainly showcased some looks at the Oscars that can be described as such.

Article continues below





Y "Yes!" is what you'll be shouting aloud when your favorite star wins an Oscar.