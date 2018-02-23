Why Victoria Beckham and Other Stars Don't Wash Their Jeans

Victoria Beckham makes dirty denim look good.

The pop-star-turned-designer revealed to Elle magazine that she rarely washes her true blues…except when necessary, of course.

"If the kids spill [something on them], then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all," Posh Spice told the mag.

Washing denim can degrade the wash, color and even shape of the fabric. Though, to note, the Victoria Beckham Collection includes a variety of denim options, from super-skinnies to VB's signature flares, which you can "wash at 30, do not bleach, tumble dry low," according to the garment label.

While the mother of four may not wash her denim routinely, she does handle them with care.