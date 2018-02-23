The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is looking into Brendan Fraser's accusations against Philip Berk.

In an interview with GQ this week, the 49-year-old actor claimed Berk—the former president of the HFPA—groped him after a ceremony in 2003, which he says contributed to his absence from the big screen since the '90s.

Now, the HFPA—who runs the Golden Globe Awards—has released a statement that they are investigating Fraser's claims.

"The HFPA stands firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described in this article," the group told E! News. "Over the years we've continued a positive working relationship with Brendan, which includes announcing Golden Globe nominees, attending the ceremony and participating in press conferences. This report includes alleged information that the HFPA was previously unaware of and at this time we are investigating further details surrounding the incident."