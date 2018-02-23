We Ranked the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Queens Based on Our First Impressions Alone

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

The library is open, henny.

VH1 has finally revealed the 14 new queens will duke it out for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar when RuPaul's Drag Race finally returns for its landmark 10th season next month. And while the new crop of hopefuls is diverse enough that there's a little something in the mix for everyone, not ever first impression is equal.

After taking a look at each of the queen's intro interviews released by the network, we decided we couldn't wait for March 22, so we started the competition now. You know what that means: It's time for a ranking!

Which queen seems to have the right amount of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown? Get to know the girls below and find out!

Photos

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Queens Ranked Solely by Their Introduction Interviews

The Vixen, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

14. The Vixen

This Chicago queen promises in her intro interview that she's "a showgirl, through and through," but admits she's worried about living up to the legacy of the Windy City queens who've come before her. Real talk: That blue wig is already a stumble out the gate.

Kameron Michaels, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

13. Kameron Michaels

This muscle queen from Nashville promises diversity in her intro interview. Henny, be careful of letting your mouth write checks that your drag can't cash. Just sayin'.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

12. Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

"My style is 'ghetto girl from Miami meets stripper pole,'" the drag daughter of Drag Race alum Alexis Mateo admits in her intro interview. Here's hoping the "twerk-a-holic" has some versatility to her look because, if not, we see her being on the receiving end of some harsh critiques from Michelle Visage.

Blair St. Clair, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

11. Blair St. Clair

This 22-year-old queen from Indianapolis who relies on inspiration from old Hollywood promises in her intro interview that there's more to her than just look. "I do a whole lot more than just put make-up on," she says. "I sing, I dance, I act, I sew. I do it all." But can she really? Stay tuned.

Asia O'Hara, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

10. Asia O'Hara

This Texas queen promises in her intro interview that she's a chameleon. Let's hope that means the wig on her head will change quickly because we're just not feeling it. However, we are feeling her declaration that season 10 will be "the most remarkable thing the LGBTQ community has ever seen." Bring it, girl!

Mayhem Miller, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

9. Mayhem Miller

We're gagging on the source of inspiration for the name Mayhem. Seriously, watch her intro interview to find out. We won't spoil it for you here. However, this look isn't exactly living up to the promise of "Dynasty...glamour" style. The jury's out on that one until we get a little more evidence.

Yuhua Hamasaki, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

8. Yuhua Hamasaki

This self-described futuristic camp queen straight out of New York City says she's hit her glass ceiling in the Big Apple and wants more, but is already warning in her intro interview that she's abrasive. Another worry? The queen talks up her comedy skills, but didn't even make us chuckle once. Talk about a wasted opportunity! 

Aquaria, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

7. Aquaria

"I don't define drag. Drag is defined by me." This young NYC queen is certainly not lacking in confidence. Her mentorship from season four winner Sharon Needles is promising, but will she be able to back up the boasting in her intro interview when it comes time to enter the work room? We're on the fence.

Dusty Ray Bottoms, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

6. Dusty Ray Bottoms

"She's theatrical, she's dark, she's witchy," this NYC queen says of herself in her intro interview. "If you could take the rainbow and, if that was Dusty, she would outline every color in black." We've got a feeling her signature dotted eyebrow look will be a "love it or hate it" kind of thing, and we can't wait to see what camp Michelle Visage falls into.

Monet X Change, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

5. Monet X Change

The Bronx queen says in her intro interview that she wants to be most known for her "loveability and jolliness." She says she doesn't take life too seriously. Will that hurt her in the competition?

Eureka O'Hara, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

4. Eureka O'Hara

Sidelined by injury in season nine, this plus-size queen is back and, as she says in her re-introduction interview, "phatter than ever. P-h-a-t! Pretty hot and tasty, baby." She has a leg up on the other queens thanks to her previous experience on the show. Can she rise to the occasion? "I'm going to have to dig into my big-ass bag of tricks and I'm gonna have to pull out some stunty-ass bulls--t to impress y'all out there." No pressure.

Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

3. Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams

We're living for this Albuquerque queen's incredible name and body positivity, but will the unrelenting kindness on display in her intro interview help or hurt her in the competition? Let's hope there's a little edge hiding somewhere in there.

Monique Heart, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

2. Monique Heart

The self-professed "heart of season 10" (get it?) explains in her intro interview that her style is a mix of "old meets new meets funk meets art." We're not sure what that means, but we're looking forward to finding out.

Miz Cracker, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

VH1

1. Miz Cracker

"Someone described my style as 'Jewish Barbie on bath salts.' I think that sums it up." Being the drag daughter of season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen leaves a lot to live up to, but this queen isn't lacking in confidence. "I'm the smartest wit that has ever set foot on this motherf--king set," she boasts in her intro interview. "Look out Bianca Del Rio. You should've finished high school." Ooh, girl. Them's fighting words!

Which season 10 queen are you rooting for? Sound off in the comments below!

RuPaul's Drag Race returns for season 10 on Thursday, March 22 at 8 p.m. on VH1.

