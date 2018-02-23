Tamar Braxton Clears Up Marriage Rumors on The View

Tamar Braxton opened up about her relationship with Vincent Herbert on Friday's episode of The View.

The reality star co-hosted the show this morning and shared what's really going on between her and her ex, who also joined the women at the table on the show. Back in October 2017, Tamar filed for divorce from Vincent after about nine years of marriage. Two months later, Tamar wrote on Instagram that a woman had informed her that Vincent got her pregnant, which he denied.

On The View Friday, Tamar addressed rumors about her and Vincent's relationship and speculation that their split was a plot line for their reality show, Tamar & Vince.