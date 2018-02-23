Tamar Braxton Clears Up Marriage Rumors on The View

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 10:06 AM
Tamar Braxton opened up about her relationship with Vincent Herbert on Friday's episode of The View.
The reality star co-hosted the show this morning and shared what's really going on between her and her ex, who also joined the women at the table on the show. Back in October 2017, Tamar filed for divorce from Vincent after about nine years of marriage. Two months later, Tamar wrote on Instagram that a woman had informed her that Vincent got her pregnant, which he denied.
On The View Friday, Tamar addressed rumors about her and Vincent's relationship and speculation that their split was a plot line for their reality show, Tamar & Vince.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv
"I wish mine wasn't real, I wish I could say that a lot of the times it's made up, just so I could hide behind the truth sometimes," Tamar shared with the co-hosts. "But in this situation I absolutely have no reason to lie about my marriage and the things that's happening in my marriage for ratings. I think that's disgusting and I would never sell my soul to the devil like that."
She continued, "I have a regular marriage and regular marriages like everybody else, things happen and in my marriage you know it was just to a point where I felt like divorce was the only option that I had left. Although we're in extensive counseling and that is much needed and it still will always be, but I think the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son and just to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving, secure household that we can. That's why we don't live together."
Tamar went on to confirm they don't live together and said, "No we don't, I definitely filed for divorce that's not a lie."
Vincent then joined the co-hosts at the table and again denied the rumors that a woman is pregnant with his child.
Watch the video above to see Tamar and Vincent talk about their relationship and the rumors!
Todd Chrisley Says He "Would Have the Best Looking F--king Grandkids" After Hearing Tyler Henry's Prediction for His Daughter
All the Details on Clare Crawley's Engagement Ring From The Bachelor Winter Games' Benoit Beauséjour-Savard
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!