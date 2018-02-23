Inside Jennifer Lopez's Twins' Super Sweet 10th Birthday Party

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 12:04 PM
Happy birthday, Max and Emme!
Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony's twin son and daughter, who she dubs her "coconuts," turned 10 on Thursday and celebrated their birthday with their mom at Sugar Factory Las Vegas at the Fashion Show Mall—about a mile away from the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where J.Lo has her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have concert residency. Max and Emme were presented with a Super Mario themed cake and chocolate sloth cake and other sweet treats.
More than two dozen people, including the kids' friends and Lopez's dancers and other colleagues, attended the bash, which included dancing, E! News has learned. J.Lo posted on Instagram several photos and videos from the party.
The twins were very excited when they arrived, smiling ear-to-ear and pointing out the decorations to their mother. The party took place in the main dining area of the restaurant, in a section that was cordoned off with stanchions and velvet ropes and decorated with brightly colored balloons, flowers, rubber ducks and big glass goblets filled with rainbow colored candy. Security guards were placed around the perimeter and prevented the public from approaching the family.
Lopez's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez was unable to attend the party but she did FaceTime with him as servers brought out a King Kong sundae, which contains two dozen scoops and flaming sparklers, and he wished the twins a happy birthday.
When you reach the end of this cake, you realize the princess is in another castle.
Article continues below
Article continues below
J.Lo and A-Rod then continued their conversation in private for a few minutes.
After the massive ice cream creation was brought out, Emme squealed and danced around in joy. She and Max then grabbed their spoons and began to dig in before encouraging their mother to join them, which she did.
Lopez and her kids left with some sweet gifts, including candy-filled plush animal toys and a 10-pound gummy bear—one pound for each year. On their way out, J.Lo thanked restaurant staff members for showing her family such a great time.
Earlier in the day, J.Lo posted on Instagram sweet throwback videos of her twins in honor of their birthdays.
"It's hard to get my head around the fact that it's been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever..." she wrote. "You healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence... you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined... and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!