The Good Fight is stacked with Broadway veterans, just as its predecessor The Good Wife was, yet viewers were never treated to a musical episode—until now. Sort of.

The Good Fight star Christine Baranski appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and broke out the musical chops viewers have seen on Broadway and in flicks like Bad Moms, Mamma Mia and Into the Woods. When host Stephen Colbert began setting up the bit, Baranski said "Well, The Good Fight, that's so serious." It's important to note The Good Fight also features acclaimed stage talent such as Cush Jumbo, Bernadette Peters, Sarah Steele and now Audra McDonald.