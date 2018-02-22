Why Emma Roberts and More Love GymShark, the Viral Athleisure Brand

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 6:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Gymshark, Shay Mitchell

BACKGRID

Move over, Lululemon—there's a new athleisure brand on the rise in Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner may be repping Adidas, Selena Gomez may be the face of Puma and downward-dog loving stars may live in Alo Yoga—but just because sportswear is casual doesn't mean it's budget-friendly.

Enter: Gymshark, the affordable brand even celebs like Shay Mitchell, Emma Roberts, Chanel Iman and more are getting behind.

The rise of the activewear brand has seen a surge in recent years—thanks to fitness and social media influencers. Founded by then 20-year-old, UK-based Ben Francis, who couldn't find quality gym clothes that would fit him, the brand now has 2 million followers on Instagram. (Just for reference, Lululemon has 2.3 million followers and Kate Hudson's Fabletics has 736K.) A recent pop-up event in LA—with no major guest star—brought in a waiting line longer than most celebrity collaborations. While, typically, trends trickle down from celebrity to influencer to mass market, influencers have definitely inspired stars to follow this brand.

Photos

Kate Hudson's Best Workouts

ESC: Gymshark, Emma Roberts

Instagram

But is it worth the hype?

The pricing is certainly attractive, with no piece priced more than $54 for women. The red ensemble Emma Roberts wore while taking over Shape's Instagram Stories costs $86 for both the seamless sports bra and matching pants.

ESC: Gymshark, Shay Mitchell

Instagram

The brand's leggings are also known to enhance the booty, touting a "contouring" effect. Some leggings even feature design elements that specifically call out that area, like a bottom area in a lighter color. However, if you think Ashley Greene or Shay's high-waisted leggings are going to give you that tight, compressed feeling you're used to—think again. These gym clothes wear a little looser.

Gym rats—both men and women—seem to swear by it. But will you try this new athleisure fad?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashley Greene , Shay Mitchell , Emma Roberts , Style Collective , Fashion , Fitness , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Zendaya

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Milan Fashion Week, WInter 2018, Fendi

Best Looks from Milan Fashion Week Winter 2018

Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson, Calvin Klein

Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson Dazzle in Red, White and Blue for Calvin Klein

Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson, Calvin Klein

Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson Star in Spring 2018 Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign

ESC: Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel Makes an Unexpected Style Statement...With Her Hat

Shopping: Olympics

Athleisure Must-Haves to Make You Feel Like An Olympian

ES: Stranger Things Target Collaboratioin

Target's Stranger Things Collection Is Made for Netflix Binge-Watching

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -