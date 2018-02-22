Get the tissues ready, because Jennifer Lopez just posted three videos with touching messages for her twins with Marc Anthony—Max and Emme.
Yes, the "Coconuts" are turning 10!
She shared three separate posts, one to Emme, one to Max and one about them both.
"It's hard to get my head around the fact that it's been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever... you healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence... you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined... and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces... #wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyouramazingjustthewayyouare," she captioned the video which includes footage of the twins as babies all the way to now.
For Emme's post, she wrote, "Emme you are my soul, my inner child personified the most joyful deep and sensitive human being I have ever met...and I adore everything about you...your artistry, your independence, your strength and your sensitive spirit... Happy 10th Birthday my marshmallow princess...I know you're growing up so much but you will always be my precious coconut."
Max, who is younger by only a few minutes, also received an equally touching message from his mother. "Max you are my heart, my love and my light... you brighten up every day for me with your kindness and caring, your love and awareness... your energy is unmatched, your sense of humor makes everyone around you laugh, and I marvel at your depth of understanding of people and the world... my old soul, my beautiful boy, Happy 10th Birthday I know you are getting so big but you will always be my precious coconut."
Happy 10th birthday, Max and Emme!