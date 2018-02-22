Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson Dazzle in Red, White and Blue for Calvin Klein

Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson, Calvin Klein

© 2018 Willy Vanderperre

Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson and Lulu Tenney star in Calvin Kelin Jeans' Spring 2018 campaign.

The 14-year-old Stranger Things star rocks a red and white Western contrast shirt with matching straight, tapered high-rise striped jeans. As for Jackson, the 19-year-old star models the brand's body unlined cut-out bralette along with a dark blue version of the high-rise striped jeans.

The advertisement is part of Calvin Klein's "Our Family. # MyCalvins" campaign. According to the brand, the campaign features "family at its center" and displays "unity between strong individuals." A homespun American quilt can also be seen throughout the campaign to serve as a symbol of connectedness.

Both Brown and Jackson have partnered with Calvin Klein before. Brown appeared in the "Calvin Klein by Appointment" campaign while Jackson attended the Costume Institute Benefit and runway shows as a guest of the brand. They also both starred in the music video for The xx's song "I Dare You" as part of a collaboration between the artists, the brand and others.

To see more of their looks, check out the promotional video and click on the gallery.

Photos

Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson Star in Spring 2018 Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign

These three women aren't the only celebrities to partner with Calvin Klein for the campaign.

 Solange, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber and the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have all appeared in it, as well.

