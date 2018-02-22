Keep scrolling to find out how famous moms and dads like Kylie Jenner , Eva Mendes and Enrique Iglesias kept their baby news under wraps:

Much like the rest of her personal life, McAdams has opted to enjoy her road to baby privately. And she's certainly not alone! Unlike celebs who open their doors to fans on social media, the Notebook star joins a growing community of A-listers who went nine months without so much as an inkling that their family was growing.

In case you missed Hollywood's latest undercover pregnancy, Rachel McAdams is expecting her first child ! She's yet to comment on the exciting life update, but multiple sources have told E! News the Oscar nominee is indeed on her way to becoming a mom.

YouTube



Kylie Jenner After months (and months) of speculation that the E! reality star and boyfriend Travis Scott were expecting their first child together, Kylie finally announced the birth of Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018. She released an especially intimate, 11-minute video documenting her pregnancy journey behind closed doors.

AKM-GSI



Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Fans were treated to the unexpected news that the Spanish singer and tennis champ had welcomed twins in December 2017. Named Nicholas and Lucy, the longtime low-key pair have since shared photos of their precious newborns.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Rachel McAdams Surprise! In February 2018, multiple source told E! News that the notoriously private Notebook star was pregnant with baby No. 1. Despite not confirming the news herself, McAdams has made few public appearances in recent months and was last photographed wearing baggy clothing.

Article continues below

Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com



Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling As the king and queen of stealth pregnancy, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have managed to keep the news of both of their daughters' births impressively under wraps. As they rarely ever share details about their personal life to begin with, news of the actress' first pregnancy didn't break until she was already seven months along. As for the second pregnancy, reporters found out Mendes was expecting again less than two weeks before she gave birth—except, the world didn't find out she actually gave birth until the next month.

WENN.com



Carey Mulligan The Oscar nominee may have been able to keep her second pregnancy a complete surprise had photographers not snapped her outside of a restaurant in London with a noticeable baby bump, less than three months before giving birth.

Boba Fett / BACKGRID



Joseph Gordon Levitt The actor and his wife Tasha McCauley became parents for the second time, less than two months after the couple unintentionally announced the pregnancy news with a casual stroll. McCauley's baby bump was center stage as paparazzi captured the couple, confirming another little one on the way for the pair.

Article continues below

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival



Alexis Bledel News broke of the actress' first birth in May 2016, months after the star secretly welcomed a son in the fall. In fact, fans found out thanks to her Gilmore Girls co-star, Scott Patterson, who happened to unknowingly spill the beans to Glamour ahead of the upcoming Netflix revival of the WB series.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Zoe Saldana The Guardians of the Galaxy star took fans entirely by surprise when she announced her and her husband Marco Perego had welcomed a third son, considering the two had not revealed beforehand that they were expecting again. "Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen," the Star Trek actress announced online at the time. "We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"

Courtesy: Lucy Liu



Lucy Liu The Elementary actress surprised fans when she shared a photo of her newborn son on social media back in August 2015. "Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In [love]," she captioned a shot of herself cradling her newborn baby. A rep for the actress later told E! News, "I can confirm that Lucy Liu is the proud mother of Rockwell Lloyd Liu, brought into the world via gestational carrier."

Article continues below