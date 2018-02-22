Jessica Biel Makes an Unexpected Style Statement...With Her Hat

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 12:28 PM

ESC: Jessica Biel

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Hats off to Jessica Biel for her statement-making street style!

Photographed walking the streets of Tribeca in New York, the star took on her day in black skinny jeans, a dress-like trench coat and loafers. Although the key components of her outfit don't sound thrilling, it's her choice of accessories that made her look standout. 

To top off her comfortable and classic outfit, Justin Timberlake's better half added a muted green beret from Itchy Scratchy Patchy that features yellow stitching of the word "Justice" and a yellow and green crossbody bag. It's righteous and offers a glimpse into the star's beliefs, as fashion should.

Photos

Jessica Biel's Street Style

In the world of celebrity, berets have recently replaced baker boy hats, which have a similar shape, but include a bill. Considering that berets, specifically, have a revolutionary past, we've seen them a lot more recently, as women's movements and Black Lives Matter continue to gain support and momentum. Celebrities like Beyoncé have been using the accessory to express their support non-verbally.

Although we can't speak to Jessica's beliefs from her clothes alone, we can take a hint. She wants justice.

Beyond empowerment, the classic French accessory is a flattering addition to any outfit. With a little something extra, like embellishments or words, it can easily take your outfit from drab to fab.

Ready to make your statement? Shop the look below! 

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Steve Madden

Star Studded Wool Beret, Now $14.99

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Boohoo

Erin Love Slogan Beret, $18

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Topshop

Studded Beret, $35

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Opening Ceremony

Logo Beret, $75

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Hat Attack

Wool Beret With Star Patches, $50

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Helene Burman

Beret with Dogstooth Bow, Now $60

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Cynthia Rowley

Dream Big Beret, $125

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Itchy Scratchy Patchy

Respect Beret, $140

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Don

Cliché Wool Beret, $186

