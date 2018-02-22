by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 12:31 PM
Don't expect to see Lori Loughlin and her family on a reality show anytime soon.
The Fuller House actress and Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart star stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday and dished to co-hosts Nina Parker and Justin Sylvester about her personal and professional life. Loughlin has two daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, with her husband of over 20 years, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.
"I have my two girls, they're 18 and 19 and they're doing really well," Loughlin shared. "Olivia Jade's YouTube channel is doing really well and Bella's at her first year of college and she's enjoying it and she's also pursuing an acting career."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix
When asked if she would ever do a family reality show, Loughlin said she wouldn't and has turned down offers in the past.
"No...we've been asked to do a reality show a couple times...we're not that exciting," she told the co-hosts.
Take a look at the video above to see Loughlin talk about the idea!
Then tell us, would you like to see the actress and her family on a reality show?
Sound off in the comments!
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!