We all watched Reese Witherspoon give that touching introduction in honor of her good pal Oprah's Winfrey's Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes, but there's one person who thinks she maybe could have done a better job...

Ellen DeGeneres!

The talk show host chatted with Oprah on The Ellen Show where she admitted she thinks she's more of a best friend to the television mogul than Reese.

Of course—Oprah being Oprah—kindly asked, "But why do we have to have a better or a best [friend]?"

Ellen jokingly answered, "That's what I told her! But let's just acknowledge that I am the better friend."

However, before she could finish explaining, Reese popped out from backstage, yelling, "Wait!"