Nicole and Alexis have one major thing in common: they both want to prove their parents wrong by getting healthy.

On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Nicole, who is seeking to reverse the cycle of obesity in her family.

"My biggest fear is losing my parents to obesity and me dying from it," Nicole said with tears in her eyes.

Growing up in a house that knew no portion control coupled with an ex-boyfriend turned roommate who had been holding her back with countless trips to the drive-thru, Nicole was at a stalemate when it came to her health and fitness.

Khloe set Nicole up with celebrity trainer, Latreal Mitchell. The fitness guru, who is known for her tough love style of training, did not hold back with Nicole and even had Khloe threatening to drop her after some missed workouts.