Quick, someone check to see if "needled--k" is a trending topic on Twitter right now.

In what was one of the most shocking moments during The Bachelor's Women Tell All special on Sunday night, a never-before-aired scene of season 22's most polarizing contestant Krystal Nielson stunned Bachelor Nation. In the scene, which featured more of Krystal's tirade in her hotel room following the group bowling date (her team won, the losing team was then invited along for the night portion of the date, Krystal lost her s--t, chaos ensued, etc.), Krystal is filmed in the bathroom, overheard calling Arie Luyendyk Jr. a "needled--k" and using the c-word to describe the other women, among other comments. Yikes.

"It was when I was really upset," Krystal told E! News after the Women Tell All taping of the NSFW expletive-filled moment. "I was really f--king pissed with the whole process. I felt like my teammates and I were very disrespected. And what you hear me saying, it wasn't me, it was my teammates and I."