Warning, a cold front is coming to ABC tonight.
It looks like one couple might not make it through The Bachelor Winter Games finale, judging from E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the spinoff's two-hour episode. After Tuesday's episode, five couples remained in the competition to be crowned the winners of the franchise's first-ever Winter Games: Ashley I. and Kevin; Lesley and Dean; Luke and Stassi; Courtney and Lily, and Jordan and Bibiana.
In the video above, however, it seems like Jordan (New Zealand's second Bachelor) and Bibiana (from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season) might be calling it quits before the final ice-dancing event—and it's not a mutual decision.
ABC
Jordan knows exactly what he wants from the relationship moving forward, telling Bibiana, "I didn't think I'd actually come here and find someone, to be honest, and I very much want to be with you after the show."
Unfortunately, Bibiana doesn't know what to say to Jordan, and gets frustrated when he starts apologizing for putting this on her.
"You want answers, you deserve them, and I just can't do that right now," she says. "I feel like a jerk an I'm frustrated with myself. It has nothing to do with you, it has to do with me."
Press play on the video above to watch the intense conversation play out, but it's looking like there's one down, and four more couples to go...
So it doesn't seem like Jordan and Bibiana will be able to make their relationship work beyond international borders, but Ben Higgins is predicting a few of Winter Games couples will last in the real world.
"I was talking to somebody and they said, 'Will any love actually come out of the show?' And I'm always a little pessimistic, a little bit like, OK, people like each other a lot, there's real love there, but will it last? I don't know, it's hard to say," Ben told E! News at the taping of the World Tells All special. "I said, the couples that I witnessed, I think at least a couple are going to last and last forever, which is incredible. It's a huge success rate."
The Bachelor Winter Games finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC, followed by the World Tells All special at 10 p.m.
And make sure to check back with E! News after the special for exclusive interview and scoop on the remaining couples!
The Bachelor Winter Games' Clare Crawley Reveals She Found Love After the Show—Who Is the Mystery Man?