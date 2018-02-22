Jennifer Lawrence will not let Harvey Weinstein use her name in his defense.

In court documents obtained by E! News Wednesday, Weinstein petitioned to have a class action lawsuit dismissed. In response to six actresses who claim that he, along with The Weinstein Company, used his power to bully women and cover up his alleged misconduct, the producer name-dropped actresses including Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Meryl Streep in an effort to prove that not every actress he's worked with had a negative experience.

Weinstein quoted Lawrence as saying he'd "only ever been nice" to her.

Lawrence distanced herself from Weinstein Thursday morning.

"Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done, which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit," the 27-year-old star of X-Men: Dark Phoenix told E! News in a statement. "This is what predators do, and it must stop."

"For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions," Lawrence added. "Time's up."