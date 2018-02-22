Police Investigating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Anthrax Scare

Scotland Yard is conducting an investigation after a letter containing white powder and a reportedly racist message was sent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command was called after the letter was delivered to St. James's Palace on Feb. 12. Although there was concern the letter contained anthrax—an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis—police told E! News the substance was determined "non-suspicious." The Evening Standard, which broke the news, also reported the letter was intercepted before it reached Harry and Meghan—although, the couple was informed of the incident.

"Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James's Palace on Monday, 12 February," the Metropolitan Police told E! News "The substance was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious. Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package."

Furthermore, police told E! News there have been no arrests and that the inquiries continue.