We may have just found Oprah's biggest fan!

The beloved media mogul gave funny lady Tiffany Haddish the surprise of her life on Thursday's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show—and the Girls' Trip star pretty much lost her mind after meeting Lady O.

Oprah shared a photo of the encounter with her 13 million fans and wrote, "Look who I just surprised @theellenshow. @tiffanyhaddish watch."

Tiffany clearly couldn't contain her excitement, she reposted Oprah's Instagram not one, not two, but three times!

The actress even admitted she cried tears of joy at the encounter in a VERY excited caption.

The 38-year-old wrote, "SO JUST SO YALL KNOW I POSTED IT THREE TIMES BECAUSE I AM THAT DAMN HAPPY! YES! YES! YES I CRIED AND YES I ASKED HER TO BE MY AUNTIE! SO ALL THANKS BE TO GOD FOR ALWAYS COMING THRU YOU HEAR MY PRAYS AND ANSWER ACCORDINGLY AMEN!"