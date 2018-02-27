How Luann de Lesseps Is Trying to Bring the Cool After an Uncool Year

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 4:00 AM
Never count out the Countess.
As one of the Real Housewives of New York City's founding members, Luann de Lesseps knows what to expect when one signs up for reality TV.
But in the past 12 months alone, the Class With the Countess author has experienced her fair share of drama that many people wouldn't like in the headlines.
Instead of hiding away from the cameras or wallowing at home, the Bravo reality star is trying to move forward, learn from her mistakes and prove she's just getting started.
Need proof? Luann is taking center stage tonight as she premieres her debut nightclub act titled #CountessAndFriends in New York.
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
The production, which runs for less than two weeks at Feinstein's 54 Below, tells the story of Luann's "life in the fast lane" on several continents. Her journey provides hilarious stories, unique anecdotes and even some pop songs in her signature style.
The timing couldn't come at a more interesting time for Luann who has experienced some speed bumps in her life.
After saying "I Do" to Tom D'Agostino during a New Year's Eve wedding in Palm Beach, the Bravolebritiy hoped it would be a turning point in her relationship and the gossip surrounding it. Unfortunately, the most recent season of Real Housewives of New York City still had cast members questioning the bond of this relationship.
Seven months later and the couple would confirm that they were ending their marriage.
Bravo
"He wanted to live his bachelor's life too. He's never been married," a source shared with us. "She wanted a marriage, he wanted a part-time marriage."
Another insider added, "She just broke down and got tired of trying and hearing these stories about his infidelity." Tom and Luann would "amicably settle" their divorce in October 2017.
While Luann tried to return to normal life by filming Real Housewives of New York City, the reality star made headlines once again over the Christmas holiday when she was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct in the same city she married Tom.
She would later check into an alcohol treatment center and apologize for her arrest.
With support from her Bravo co-stars including Bethenny Frankel and Dorinda Medley, Luann has managed to forge ahead on her journey. From all accounts, she will be a part of the new season that includes a yacht ride from hell.
And as she looks forward to her big stage debut, Luann isn't looking back with a negative mindset.
"I don't live with regrets," she previously told Wendy Williams. "I live adventurously, I live with love and I'm not afraid to love either, not afraid to take chances and live my life."
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
