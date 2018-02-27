How Luann de Lesseps Is Trying to Bring the Cool After an Uncool Year

Never count out the Countess.

As one of the Real Housewives of New York City's founding members, Luann de Lesseps knows what to expect when one signs up for reality TV.

But in the past 12 months alone, the Class With the Countess author has experienced her fair share of drama that many people wouldn't like in the headlines.

Instead of hiding away from the cameras or wallowing at home, the Bravo reality star is trying to move forward, learn from her mistakes and prove she's just getting started.

Need proof? Luann is taking center stage tonight as she premieres her debut nightclub act titled #CountessAndFriends in New York.