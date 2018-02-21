Athleisure Must-Haves to Make You Feel Like An Olympian

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 4:57 PM

Shopping: Olympics

OK, fine. You might not be competing in the Olympics yourself, but you are watching it all play out in South Korea right about now. There's just something about a perfectly choreographed ice skating routine that makes you reassess your own fitness goals, are we right?

First order of business: New athleisure looks to help you look the part. It doesn't matter if you're hitting a spin class or newly inspired to strap on a pair of ice skates yourself, these trendy staples are the way to go. 

Metallic Bomber Jacket

Metallic Bomber Jacket

BUY IT: Alo Reflective Idol Bomber Jacket, $348

Star Print Leggings

Star Print Leggings

BUY IT: Sundry Star Yoga, $108

Gym Bag

Gym Bag

BUY IT: Adidas by Stella McCartney Yoga Bag, $160

Cutout Sweater

Cutout Sweater

BUY IT: Free People Superwoman Sweat Top, $58

Oversized Zip Up

Oversized Zip Up

BUY IT: P.E. Nation Back Up Jacket, $250

Football Leggings

Football Leggings

BUY IT: Year of Ours Football Legging, $108

Running Shorts

Running Shorts

BUY IT: Adidas by Stella McCartney Run 2in1 Short, $70

Baseball Cap

Baseball Cap

BUY IT: Nike Air Jordan Floppy Hat, $30

Short Sleeve Hoodie

Short Sleeve Hoodie

BUY IT: Alo Realm Hoodie, $90

Sweat Pants

Sweat Pants

BUY IT: Under Armour UA Stars & Stripes, $55

Logo Sports Bra

Logo Sports Bra

BUY IT: Year of Ours Bodie Bra, $60

Floral Leggings

Floral Leggings

BUY IT:  Beach Riot Shea Legging, $120

Rainbow Sweatpants

Rainbow Sweatpants

BUY IT: Spiritual Gangster Rainbow Sweatpant, $148

Peekaboo Sports Bra

Peekaboo Sports Bra

BUY IT: Free People Ursa Bra, $48

Scalloped Bralette

Scalloped Bralette

BUY IT: L'urv I'm on Clouds Bralette, $75

Glossy Leggings

Glossy Leggings

BUY IT: Carbon38 Takara Leggings, $98

Pullover Hoodie

Pullover Hoodie

BUY IT: Year of Ours Sporting Pullover Hoodie, $85

Red and Blue Leggings

Red and Blue Leggings

BUY IT:  Alo Yoga High-Waist Tech Lift Airbrush Legging, $134 

Ballet Wrap Top

Ballet Wrap Top

BUY IT: Carbon38 Ballet Wrap Top, $125

Lace Up Corset Leggings

Lace Up Corset Leggings

BUY IT: Jonathan Simkhaai x Carbon38 Lace Up Corset Legging, $225

Racer Leggings

Racer Leggings

BUY IT:  Onzie Racer Legging, $64

Graphic Sports Bra

Graphic Sports Bra

BUY IT: Ultracor Altitude Lux Make Out Sports Bra, $125 

Camo Leggings

Camo Leggings

BUY IT: Ultra Silk Camo Knockout Leggings, $185

Now, how do we apply for the Olympics? Kidding...kind of. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

- -