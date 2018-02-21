Cindy Crawford Swears by This $8 Drugstore Mascara

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 4:18 PM

ESC: Cindy Crawford

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

So that's how Cindy Crawford does it!

The 52-year-old model has always been a big proponent of a simple beauty routine: drink lots of water, exercise regularly and, of course, use her skin-care line, Meaningful Beauty. That's not all she does though—Kaia Gerber's famous mom opened up to W magazine the actual products that keep her looking like it's still the 1990s.

"I never keep good beauty secrets to myself—I love sharing what works for me with other women!" Cindy told the glossy.

Not surprisingly, she wears a lot of SPF—something for everyday, the beach and even her hair. What is surprising, however, is that iconic model uses drugstore mascara—Maybelline Lash Stiletto, which she thinks is the most underrated product.

Cindy Crawford's Best Looks

To see more of Cindy's got-to products, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Cindy Crawford Beauty

AmazingCosmetics

AmazingConcealer Hydrate, $32

ESC: Cindy Crawford Beauty

Meaningful Beauty

Eye Enhancing Serum

ESC: Cindy Crawford Beauty

Dior Beauty

Lip Sugar Scrub Sweet Exfoliating Balm, $34

ESC: Cindy Crawford Beauty

Maybelline

Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Mascara, $7.79

ESC: Cindy Crawford Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Perfect Brow Pencil, $23

ESC: Cindy Crawford Beauty

Meaningful Beauty

Antioxidant Day Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 20

ESC: Cindy Crawford Beauty

Clarins

UV PLUS Anti-Pollution Sunscreen Multi-Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $43

ESC: Cindy Crawford Beauty

Rene Furterer

Solaire Protective Summer Fluid, $26

ESC: Cindy Crawford Beauty

La Mer

The Lip Balm, $60 

ESC: Cindy Crawford Beauty

Ouai

Smooth Spray Hair Mist, $26

ESC: Cindy Crawford Beauty

Kevin.Murphy

Hydrate-Me Rinse Kakadu Plum Infused Moisture Delivery System, $33.50

ESC: Cindy Crawford Beauty

Living Proof

Style Lab Flex Hairspray, $26

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE: Gigi Hadid's Layered Jeans Are the Next Denim Trend

TAGS/ Cindy Crawford , Style Collective , Life/Style , Bellezza , Hair , Style Collective Skin , Top Stories , VG , Shopping
