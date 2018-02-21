Team USA Prepares to Celebrate "Biggest Day in Women's Sports" at 2018 Winter Olympics

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 3:54 PM

Jamie Anderson, 2018 Winter Olympics

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The race for gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics isn't cooling down by any means.

With just a few more days to go until the Closing Ceremonies, Team USA supporters have plenty of reason to cheer loud and proud as more than a few familiar athletes take center stage in PyeongChang.

Today, Team USA's female athletes are having an extra great day as three big medals have already been obtained.

Our women's bobsled team took home a silver medal while our cross-country skiers received a historic gold medal. As for speed skating, the women of Team USA won the bronze marking their first medal in 16 years.

But wait, there's more coming to primetime tonight!

15 Team USA Athletes to Follow at 2018 Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn

Stephan Jansen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Our women's hockey team will compete against Canada in a gold-medal game. Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn will race in the Downhill/Slalom Combined.

As for two-time slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson, she's hoping to earn one more award when she competes in the women's snowboard big air final.

No wonder the NBC Olympics president is calling today the "biggest day in women's sports."

Clear your schedule and show your support for Team USA by watching the 2018 Winter Olympics tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST only on NBC.

Tune in to NBC to watch the Winter Olympics.

